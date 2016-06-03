BRIEF-Olam CEO says sees CPO prices ranging between 2,200-2,700 ringgit
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
June 3 Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel Publ AB >:
* Issue of warrants of series TO4B ended May 31, 2016
* 100,768,943 warrants were subscribed, which provides the company with proceeds of 5,038,447.15 Swedish crowns ($617,456.76)
* Subscription rate reached 97 pct
Source text: bit.ly/20Xfp1G
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.1600 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 2 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19