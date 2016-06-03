BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 European Institute of Science AB :
* Decides on rights issue of shares
* Proceeds shall not exceed 12,289,590 Swedish crowns ($1.50 million)
* For each share of B-series 1.00 crown shall be paid
Source text: bit.ly/1RT5gwz
($1 = 8.1700 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qh9Kuq