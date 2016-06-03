June 3 ACH Food Companies:
* ACH Food Companies issues voluntary recall of salad
toppings due to possible health risk related to sunflower seeds
* ACH Food Companies says ACH has received no reports of
illness to date
* Recalling durkee salad topping, food club branded salad
topping, hy-vee garden style salad topping
* ACH Food Companies Inc says recall is result of expanded
recall of sunflower kernels supplied to co by sunopta
* Recall because of potential to be contaminated with
listeria monocytogenes
