BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $345.6 million multifamily k-deal
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates
June 6 Ambromobiliare S.p.A. :
* Reported on Sunday that on June 3 it concluded offer to issue maximum of 1.2 million ordinary shares
* A total of 61,715 shares (5.7 pct of shares in the offer) were subscribed for total value of 201,525 euros ($228,569.66)
* Says subscribed share capital is currently equal to 2.4 million euros divided into 2.4 million shares
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in his first budget plan at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.