June 6 ALTUS Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Friday that it plans to launch a share buyback program

* Said maximum number of shares to be bought back under the program is 11,250,000 shares that represent up to 19.29 percent of the company's share capital

* The proposed price per share in the buyback is 16 zlotys ($4.13)

* Under the buyback plans to distribute its profit and free cash accumulated among its shareholders

* The share buyback program proposal will be voted on the company's shareholders general meeting called for June 10

($1 = 3.8718 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)