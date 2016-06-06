BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $345.6 million multifamily k-deal
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates
June 6 CMVM:
* Portuguese market regulator CMVM announced on Friday that Banco Comercial Portugues SA's shares were temporarily banned from short-selling for June 6 after the decline in the share price of 10.11 percent in relation to the closing price on the previous trading day
Source text: bit.ly/1X6k56Z
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in his first budget plan at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.