BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $345.6 million multifamily k-deal
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates
June 6 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :
* Said on Saturday that its management board recommended to the general meeting of the shareholders FY 2015 dividend payment of 0.07 zloty per share or 1.4 million zlotys ($361,608) in total
($1 = 3.8716 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to slash $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in his first budget plan at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.