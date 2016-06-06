June 6 Innate Pharma SA :

* Announced on Sunday that Professor Martine Bagot, Head of the Dermatology Department at the Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris discussed the protocol of the ongoing first in human study of IPH4102 in patients with relapsed/refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphomas (CTCL)

