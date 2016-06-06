June 6 Impera Capital SA :

* Said on Friday that sold 1,173,336 shares representing 14.23 pct stake in Awbud SA at 4 zlotys per share or 4.7 million zlotys ($1.21 million) in total

* After transaction does not hold any shares of Awbud SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,

($1 = 3.8732 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)