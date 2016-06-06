BRIEF-IMS Q1 net profit down at 1.0 million zlotys
* Q1 NET PROFIT 1.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO
June 6 Comp SA :
* Said on Friday that in its projects of resolutions for the shareholders' general meeting proposed to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit of 26.8 million zlotys ($6.9 million) to supplementary capital
($1 = 3.8592 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
