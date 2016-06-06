June 6 Diviso Grupo Financiero SA :

* Said on Friday NCF Consultores transferred its entire stake of 8.51 percent in Diviso Grupo Financiero to Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S

* Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II increases its stake in Diviso Grupo Financiero from 9.99 percent to 18.5 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1U3vHEn

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)