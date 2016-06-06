BRIEF-PHN Q1 net result swings to loss of 2.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 net loss of 2.4 million zlotys versus profit of 8.2 million zlotys year ago
June 6 Diviso Grupo Financiero SA :
* Said on Friday NCF Consultores transferred its entire stake of 8.51 percent in Diviso Grupo Financiero to Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II K/S
* Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II increases its stake in Diviso Grupo Financiero from 9.99 percent to 18.5 percent
Source text: bit.ly/1U3vHEn
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss of 2.4 million zlotys versus profit of 8.2 million zlotys year ago
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says