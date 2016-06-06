BRIEF-PHN Q1 net result swings to loss of 2.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 net loss of 2.4 million zlotys versus profit of 8.2 million zlotys year ago
June 6 Wierzyciel SA :
* Said on Friday that in its projects of resolutions for the shareholders' general meeting proposed to allocate whole FY 2015 net profit of 328,227 zlotys ($85,035) to supplementary capital
* Said called the shareholders' general meeting for June 29
($1 = 3.8599 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
