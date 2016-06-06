Fitch Affirms WPP at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based WPP Plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings actions is below. The ratings reflect the leading market position of WPP within the marketing communications services sector and its effective scale and diversification across geographies, products and customer market sectors. The ratings are suppo