BRIEF-Autozone reports Q3 earnings per share $11.44
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
June 7 iQ Power Licensing AG :
* Said on Monday revenues from operations improved in the second half of 2015 from 0.1 million Swiss francs ($103,007.83) to 0.2 million francs with a total of 0.3 million francs for the full year 2015
* For the year, sales decreased from 1.0 million francs (2014) to only 0.3 million francs in 2015
* The loss in the second half of 2015 showed an improvement over the first half of 2015 from minus 1.4 million francs to minus 1.1 million francs
* As orders and capacity expands in Korea, management anticipates for 2016 significantly stronger sales than in 2015
* Too early to make a firm profit forecast for 2016, however, barring major unforeseen events, a worst case/best case scenario would show operative profits anywhere from some hundred thousand francs loss to a several hundred thousand francs profit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9708 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Autozone 3rd quarter same store sales decline 0.8%; eps increases 6.2% to $11.44
* Wong Ping Kiong retired as executive director Source text (http://bit.ly/2qRSQ3R) Further company coverage: