BRIEF-BCP sells its whole stake in Pharol
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT
June 7 Adveo Group International SA :
* Said on Monday the company's board had resolved to execute a share capital increase approved by the shareholders on May 4 in the nominal value of 28.5 million euros ($32.4 million), through the issuance of 19.0 million new shares at an issue price of 3.25 euros per share
* The shareholders of the company will have preferential subscription rights in the ratio of three new shares for every two preferential subscription rights
* Says a preferential subscription right is attributed to the shareholders for each share held
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds Prime Minister's statement, man arrested over attack)