BRIEF-Eastern & Oriental reports qtrly net profit 49.4 mln RGT
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
June 7 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Launched a convertible bond in the amount of approximately 250 million Swiss francs ($257.84 million) maturing in 2023
* Bond will be offered to investors with an interest margin of 0.00 percent - 0.40 percent, payable annually in arrears and a convertible premium range 25 percent - 30 percent
Source text - bit.ly/1UvTvhh
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9696 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt; qtrly revenue 218.9 million rgt
ASTANA, May 23 Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk Kazyna plans to borrow $3 billion from China Development Bank, fund chief executive Umirzak Shukeyev told reporters on Tuesday.