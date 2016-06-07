June 7 Banco Ripley Peru SA :

* Said on Monday approved partial payout of FY 2014 dividend in the amount of 30 million soles ($9.1 million)

* To distribute 0.166808 soles per share on June 24 to shareholders as of June 23

Source text: bit.ly/1WD1IXh

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.3125 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)