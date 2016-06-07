June 7 Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA :

* Said on Monday resolved to begin rights issue by placing 64.8 million shares at 5,400 Chilean pesos ($7.95) per share

* Says aims to gather 350 billion pesos through an issue of a total of 70 million shares

Source text: bit.ly/1ZuiQfX

($1 = 679.4000 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)