UPDATE 2-Please retweet: Parents go online to find their children after UK attack
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
June 7 Empresa Nacional de Telecomunicaciones SA :
* Said on Monday resolved to begin rights issue by placing 64.8 million shares at 5,400 Chilean pesos ($7.95) per share
* Says aims to gather 350 billion pesos through an issue of a total of 70 million shares
Source text: bit.ly/1ZuiQfX
Further company coverage:
($1 = 679.4000 Chilean pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Relatives use Twitter and Facebook to find loved ones (Adds new quotes, details, updates death toll)
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions