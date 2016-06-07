Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company's Senior Euro Notes 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Becton, Dickinson and Company's (BDX) senior unsecured Euro notes offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the purchase of existing notes pursuant to the tender, to fund the purchase and retirement of debt in open market transactions, or otherwise, for general corporate purposes. A full list of ratings appears at the end of the