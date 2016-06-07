Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
June 7 Fastout Int AB :
* Nordic construction company invests in 360° drone views and signs agreement with FastOut Source text: bit.ly/1WDb8SC Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 10:15 GMT on Tuesday:
* Files to say selling stockholders are selling up to 3.3 million shares of co's class A common stock