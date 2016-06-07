BRIEF-Sonus, Genband to combine
* Sonus and GENBAND to combine to create a global leader in real-time communications software solutions
June 7 Bio Pappel SAB de CV :
* Said on Monday plans to reduce debt by $100 million
* To amortize $42 million of syndicated loan by Nov.
* To carry out early repayment of bonds due in 2020 for $58 million
* Once operation is completed, net company debt will reduce 1.7 times
