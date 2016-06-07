June 7 Bio Pappel SAB de CV :

* Said on Monday plans to reduce debt by $100 million

* To amortize $42 million of syndicated loan by Nov.

* To carry out early repayment of bonds due in 2020 for $58 million

* Once operation is completed, net company debt will reduce 1.7 times

