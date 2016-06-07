BRIEF-India's Empire Industries March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 107.1 million rupees versus 87.5 million rupees year ago
June 7 Banestes SA Banco do Estado do Espirito Santo :
* Announced on Monday that it received a resignation letter from Chairwoman of the Board Ana Paula Vitali Janes Vescovi
KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X on Tuesday reported a 94.2 percent dive in its quarterly profit, hit by a weaker ringgit and higher fuel costs.