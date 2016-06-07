June 7 Euskaltel Sa

* UBS says it has placed 7 million shares in Euskaltel at 8.70 euros per share, or for 61.7 million euros ($70.08 million)in total

* Says shares represent about 4.7 percent of Euskaltel's share capital

* Says shares placed on behalf of Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)