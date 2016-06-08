June 8 Auto-Spa SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on May 31 Soltano Management Sp. z o.o. acquired 916,666 shares representing 8.09 pct stake in Auto-Spa from Cyprus-based Ledewo Ltd

* Prior to transaction Soltano Management did not own any shares of Auto-Spa

