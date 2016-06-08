UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 J Sainsbury
* Shares up 1.5 percent after Q1 sales slightly beat analysts' expectations
* CEO says expects deflation to continue through the autumn
* CFO says price position versus peers has improved over last 3 months
* CFO says remains on track to complete Home Retail deal in Q3 of 2016
* CFO says Q1 price deflation was 1 percent Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.