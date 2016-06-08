BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
June 8 Technical Olympic SA :
* Said on Tuesday to propose to issue bond up to 5.0 million euros ($5.69 million)
($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing