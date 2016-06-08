June 8 Novita SA

* Tebesa Sp. z o.o., a unit of Israeli-based Vaporjet Ltd, announced tender offer for 2.5 million shares of Novita representing 100 pct stake in the company, said plenipotentiary of Tebesa in a statement on Tuesday

* The tender offer price is 53.5 zlotys ($14.00) per share

* Following the acquisition, Tebesa plans to re-materialise Novita's shares and withdraw them from trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Tebesa will acquire Novita's shares if no less than 2,375,000 shares representing 95 pct stake is subscribed for

* The subscription period runs from June 27 to July 27

* Currently, the majority shareholder of the company is Lentex SA, which holds 63.17 pct stake in Novita

* Lentex's price for sale of Novita's shares is lower than tender offer price and amounts to 52.4 zlotys per share, as per agreement with caller

* Vaporjet was in talks to launch tender on Novita' shares since April

* Lentex, under the letter of intent, obliged not to sell its stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement on June 7

