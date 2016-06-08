UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
June 8 Novita SA
* Tebesa Sp. z o.o., a unit of Israeli-based Vaporjet Ltd, announced tender offer for 2.5 million shares of Novita representing 100 pct stake in the company, said plenipotentiary of Tebesa in a statement on Tuesday
* The tender offer price is 53.5 zlotys ($14.00) per share
* Following the acquisition, Tebesa plans to re-materialise Novita's shares and withdraw them from trade on the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Tebesa will acquire Novita's shares if no less than 2,375,000 shares representing 95 pct stake is subscribed for
* The subscription period runs from June 27 to July 27
* Currently, the majority shareholder of the company is Lentex SA, which holds 63.17 pct stake in Novita
* Lentex's price for sale of Novita's shares is lower than tender offer price and amounts to 52.4 zlotys per share, as per agreement with caller
* Vaporjet was in talks to launch tender on Novita' shares since April
* Lentex, under the letter of intent, obliged not to sell its stake in Novita, before the date of singing of final agreement on June 7
($1 = 3.8225 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.