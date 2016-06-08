June 8 Daimler AG

* Trucks chief sees tough competition on pricing in Europe

* Trucks chief says cannot rule out further job losses in U.S.

* Trucks chief says need no further cost-cut programme, division is well place to grow profitably

* Trucks chief says expect strong growth in high-cost trucks in China by 2025

* Trucks chief optimistic to hit long-term sales, Ebit margin target

* Trucks chief sees 2016 operating margin rather below 2015 level of 7.2 percent

* Trucks chief says Q2 large U.S. orders below expectations, may grow by year-end Further company coverage: