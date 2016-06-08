June 8 Magazine Luiza SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that its board approved the sixth issue of unsecured non-convertible debentures, in a single series, for public distribution with restricted placement efforts

* To issue 10,000 debentures, totalling 100.0 million Brazilian reais ($29.1 million)

* The issue date is June 20, the validity period is 2 years

* The proceeds to be allocated to early redemption or optional acquisition of the debentures of the third issue and to recomposition of the company's cash balance

Source text: bit.ly/1svODT0

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.4367 Brazilian reais) (Gdynia Newsroom)