* Said on Wednesday acquired site-leasehold rights to properties Gladan 6 and Gladan 7 in Stadshagen, western Kungsholmen in Stockholm

* Acquisitions to be carried out together with Fridhem Fastighetsutveckling Stockholm AB

* Purchase price is 283 million Swedish crowns ($34.90 million)

