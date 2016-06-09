BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%)
June 9 Tobin Properties AB :
* Said on Wednesday acquired site-leasehold rights to properties Gladan 6 and Gladan 7 in Stadshagen, western Kungsholmen in Stockholm
* Acquisitions to be carried out together with Fridhem Fastighetsutveckling Stockholm AB
* Purchase price is 283 million Swedish crowns ($34.90 million)
($1 = 8.1081 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion