BRIEF-India's Munjal Showa March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 96.6 million rupees versus 139.1 million rupees year ago
June 9 Auto-Spa SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Cyprus-based Ikenga Investment Corporation Limited sold its all 1,670,400 shares representing 14.74 pct stake in Auto-Spa
* Previously informed that Ledewo Ltd sold 8.09 pct stake in Auto-Spa to Soltano Management and Dariusz Ilski raises his stake in the company to 43.65 percent from 28.91 percent
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29