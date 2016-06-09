June 9 Auto-Spa SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Cyprus-based Ikenga Investment Corporation Limited sold its all 1,670,400 shares representing 14.74 pct stake in Auto-Spa

* Previously informed that Ledewo Ltd sold 8.09 pct stake in Auto-Spa to Soltano Management and Dariusz Ilski raises his stake in the company to 43.65 percent from 28.91 percent

(Gdynia Newsroom)