BRIEF-Standard Life end-2016 solvency ratio 177 pct under new reporting rules
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
June 9 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :
* Announces final results of Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited tender offer to purchase Tetragon Financial Group Limited ("TFG") non-voting shares
* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited ( "Master Fund") to purchase a portion of outstanding non-voting shares of TFG for a maximum aggregate payment of $100,000,000 in cash
* In accordance with terms of offer, Master Fund has accepted for purchase 9,999,997 TFG non-voting shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Strongly capitalised with a solvency ii capital surplus of £3.1bn (2015: £2.1bn) representing a solvency cover of 177% (2015: 162%) Further company coverage:
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 1 billion plus green shoe option of INR 3 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZ13WO) Further company coverage: