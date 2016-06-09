BRIEF-Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm
* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC
June 9 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Said on Wednesday that it resolved to resume trading of Hetan Technologies SA's shares effective June 9 as the company published its Q1 2016 financial report
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson: