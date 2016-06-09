BRIEF-Tokai Senko appoints new chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
June 9 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it appointed Joel Benillouche the company's CEO and chairman of the board of directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
BANGKOK, May 18 Thai Union Pcl, the world's largest producer of canned tuna, said on Thursday it expected second-quarter sales to be higher than the first quarter due to seasonal factors in fisheries.