BRIEF-Tokai Senko appoints new chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
June 9 Marisa Lojas SA :
* Announced on Wednesday resignation of Marcio Luiz Goldfarb from CEO as of June 28, to be succeeded by Marcelo Pereira Malta Araujo
Source text: bit.ly/24CaHY6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Yoshiaki Yashiro as new chairman, and Hidemi Furusawa as new president, effective on June 29
BANGKOK, May 18 Thai Union Pcl, the world's largest producer of canned tuna, said on Thursday it expected second-quarter sales to be higher than the first quarter due to seasonal factors in fisheries.