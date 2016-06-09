June 9 FastOut Int AB :

* Signs contract with media group in Finland

* Order represents a revenue of about 500,000 Swedish crowns ($61,350.45) in the first year, not counting in potential proceeds from a distribution contract that is also discussed with cooperation partner in Finland

* Finnish media group will invest a lump sum equivalent to 230,000 crowns initially

* Thereafter, FastOut to receive a regular monthly fee for license and use of the system corresponding to 23,000 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/1tjUEmy

($1 = 8.1499 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)