Some euro zone banks "in denial" about bad loans -ECB's Nouy
FRANKFURT, May 19 Some euro zone banks are "in denial" about their problems with unpaid loans, the European Central Bank's chief supervisor has told a Finnish weekly.
COPENHAGEN, June 9 Danish pension fund ATP made a profit of 4 billion Danish crowns ($610 million) on its investment in DONG Energy two years ago, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* "By injecting capital into DONG when it was in a difficult situation, we helped develop a leading green energy company, and at the same time made a 4 billion crown profit," ATP Chief Executive Carsten Stendevad told Reuters in an interview.
* DONG Energy's shares rose around 10 percent on the first day of trading.
* "Today's listing shows there is plenty of risk capital available to support a good company with strong growth potential," Stendevad said.
* ATP sold 0.9 percent of shares in the listing, bringing its shareholding down to 4.0 percent.
* "This also shows that return on capital can go hand in hand with a green (energy) transition," he said.
* "This is an industry with heavy capital investments in a regulated market, so there are risks."
* "But today's listing shows there is great support for the way DONG handles those risks." ($1 = 6.5562 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Mark Potter)
