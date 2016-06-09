Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises
May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.
June 9 Champions Oncology Inc
* Offering 2 million registered shares of its common stock at an offering price of $2.25 per share
* Champions Oncology Inc. announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Offer to be made by Pallinghurst for whole of issued and to be issued share capital of Gemfields not already held by it