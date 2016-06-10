BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
June 10 Muehl Product & Service AG :
* Decided to submit insolvency plan
* Insolvency plan includes payment of 500,000 euros ($564,800.00) by former CEO Thomas Wolf to company to increase insolvency estate
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information