June 10 Euronext NV :

* Announced on Wednesday quarterly review of the AEX, AMX and AScX indices

* Galapagos NV to be included in the AEX index

* Refresco Group NV and Koninklijke Wessanen NV to be included in the AMX index

* Galapagos to be removed from the AMX index

* AND International Publishers NV and Holland Colours NV to be included in the AScX index

* Refresco Group NV and Koninklijke Wessanen to be removed from the AScX index

* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1JVgKz5 Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)