BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 Euronext NV :
* Announced on Wednesday quarterly review of the BEL 20 , BEL Mid and BEL small indices
* No changes in the BEL 20
* Montea CVA to be included in the BEL Mid index
* Nationale Bank van Belgie NV and Biocartis Group NV be removed from the BEL Mid
* Biocartis Group NV, Smartphoto Group NV and Xior Student Housing NV to be included in the BEL Small index
* Banimmo SA, Montea CVA and Option NV to be removed from the BEL Small index
* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1YdNb3u Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.