BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 Cdr Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Thursday that the second subscription period for "CDR ADVANCE CAPITAL 2015-2021 - OBBLIGAZIONI CONVERTIBILI 6%" convertible bonds with total value of 4.95 million euros issued on Oct. 26 was colsed in advance of the deadline of June 30
* The subscription was closed in advance due to the intervened subscription by 14 entities of additional 9,802 bonds for a nominal value of 980,200 euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.