June 10 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* Said on Thursday that it acquired 60 pct of Visura SpA for an consideration of 21.9 million euros ($24.8 million)

* Upon the approval of the 2016 financial statements, a sumequal to 30 pct of the 2016 profits of Visura eligible for distribution will be paid out, in the form of an earnout

* For the remaining 40 pct, held by the founding shareholders, Put&Call options are provided for, which may be exercised in one call only after the approval of the 2018 financial statements, at a price calculated based on a x6 multiple on Visura's consolidated EBITDA for FY 2018, taking account of net financial position

* Tecnoinvestimenti will finance the acquisition of 60 pct of Visura with cash resources coming from the future capital increase as resolved by the shareholders' meeting held on May 31, and in the meantime, with an advance payment on future capital increase by the main shareholder Tecno Holding

* Visura's main activity consists of selling Telematic Trust Solutions and distributing commercial information via proprietary web platforms dedicated to professionals and to lesser extent to small and medium enterprises

