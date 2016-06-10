June 10 Transcontinental Inc

* Flyer Printing Volume Is Expected To Remain Relatively Stable During Second Half Of 2016

* In Media Sector, Impact Of Transformation Of Advertising Market To Continue To Affect Newspaper Publishing In 2016

* Transcontinental Inc. Announces Its Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal 2016

* Q2 Revenue C$497.2 Million

* Qtrly Earnings Per Share $0.07

* Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share 0.44

* Qtrly Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.44