June 10 Clarke Inc

* Clarke inc says in august 2012, introduced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

* Clarke inc. Announces special dividend and adopts new dividend policy

* Clarke's board of directors has determined to cease paying a regular quarterly dividend.

* Declared a special dividend in amount of $2.00 per share, payable on june 27, 2016