BRIEF-Al Orouba Securities Brokerage posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
June 10 Clarke Inc
* Clarke inc says in august 2012, introduced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share
* Clarke inc. Announces special dividend and adopts new dividend policy
* Clarke's board of directors has determined to cease paying a regular quarterly dividend.
* Declared a special dividend in amount of $2.00 per share, payable on june 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net loss EGP 1,586 versus profit of EGP 90,502 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qg2dvC) Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 14 French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere was put under formal investigation on Friday for alleged misuse of company funds in a case involving the wife of former prime minister Francois Fillon, a source close to the investigation told Reuters on Sunday.