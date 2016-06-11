BRIEF-ITC Properties Group expects decrease in net profit for year ended 31st March 2017
* Group is expected to record a significant decrease in net profit for year ended 31st March, 2017
COPENHAGEN, June 11 Novo Nordisk :
* Says Tresiba demonstrated significantly lower rates of overall, nocturnal and severe hypoglycaemia versus insulin glargine U-100
* Says the new findings were from the two-phase 3b SWITCH trials
* Says results from SWITCH 1 and 2 trials presented Saturday at the American Diabetes Association conference (Editing by Susan Fenton)
* Medical Properties Trust - to acquire real estate interests of ten acute care hospitals and one behavioral health facility currently operated by IASIS healthcare