June 13 FIT Biotech Oy :

* Said on Friday research grant application related to Innovative Medicines Initiative 2 (IMI2) had not resulted in positive decision

* Grant application had been submitted by international consortium coordinated by the French governmental research institute INSERM, in which FIT Biotech Oy is participating

* Said negative decision will not have significant impact on FIT Biotech's operations

* Said consortium is contemplating possibility to submit new IMI2 research grant application

