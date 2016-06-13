BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate plans funds, asset acquisition, scraps private placement
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
June 13 MBF Group SA :
* Said on Saturday that it signed preliminary agreement for sale of up to 26.46 percent shares in Pretendo Sp. z o.o. corresponding to up to 125 shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.