India Grid Trust up to $347 mln IPO gets fully subscribed
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
June 13MBF Group SA :
* Said on Saturday it signed preliminary agreement to sale up to its entire 45 percent stake or 180 shares in AJ Finanse Doradztwo Finansowe Sp. z o.o.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 19 India Grid Trust's up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347.22 million) initial public offering was fully subscribed on the last day of the sale, exchange data showed on Friday.
* CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.2 MILLION IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF YEAR, CORRESPONDING TO A YEAR-ON-YEAR DECREASE IN REVENUE (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.2 MILLION)