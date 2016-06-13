BRIEF-Liberty Media Corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices primary offering and secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series C liberty formula one common stock
June 13 Softimat SA :
* Announced on Friday that its claim against HP rejected in highest court of appeal
* Softimat had stared a legal procedure against HP in 2003, demanding a compensating cancellation fee of 24 million euros ($27 million) as well as interest at legal rate since May 23, 2003
Source text: bit.ly/1YlbPzi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8882 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, May 19 Swedish prosecutors said on Friday they would drop a preliminary investigation into an allegation of rape against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, bringing to an end a 7-year legal stand-off.